COVID-19 in W.Va. | 375 new cases. 4 new deaths

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 24, 2021, there have been 2,665,620 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,068 total cases and 2,817 total deaths.

The deaths include an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 45-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 66-year old male from Marion County.

375 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,2575 cases are active.

There have been 140,994 recoveries.

697,543 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 553,705 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,366), Berkeley (11,849), Boone (1,922), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,135), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,324), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,247), Greenbrier (2,680), Hampshire (1,739), Hancock (2,731), Hardy (1,458), Harrison (5,488), Jackson (1,945), Jefferson (4,430), Kanawha (14,339), Lewis (1,145), Lincoln (1,422), Logan (2,991), Marion (4,233), Marshall (3,317), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,519), Mercer (4,616), Mineral (2,794), Mingo (2,451), Monongalia (9,015), Monroe (1,090), Morgan (1,101), Nicholas (1,541), Ohio (4,085), Pendleton (694), Pleasants (846), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,830), Putnam (4,877), Raleigh (6,368), Randolph (2,505), Ritchie (670), Roane (590), Summers (774), Taylor (1,205), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,831), Wayne (2,849), Webster (458), Wetzel (1,244), Wirt (384), Wood (7,620), Wyoming (1,947).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

