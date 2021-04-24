Fairmont Senior comes back to edge Grafton for section title, 60-50

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton led by 5 points at the halftime break but Fairmont Senior used a 23-15 third quarter to grab momentum and surge to win, 60-50.

Senior forward Jaelin Johnson had 26 points and 6 rebounds and freshman guard Zycheus Dobbs added 13.

Tanner Moats led Grafton with 12 points and Blake Moore & Ryan Maier each added 10.

Fairmont Senior is slated to host Lincoln in the region final on Tuesday while Grafton will travel to Robert C. Byrd. The Flying Eagles and the Cougars did not play on Friday due to COVID-19, with RCB claiming the win via forfeit.

FINAL: Fairmont Senior 60 Grafton 50

Polar Bears win the Region 2 Section I title 🏆 in a really entertaining affair. @LoopParkLoonies @_jaelinjohnson_ @zycheus_dobbs pic.twitter.com/bLhAecaHKM — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.