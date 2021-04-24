Advertisement

Fairmont Senior comes back to edge Grafton for section title, 60-50

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton led by 5 points at the halftime break but Fairmont Senior used a 23-15 third quarter to grab momentum and surge to win, 60-50.

Senior forward Jaelin Johnson had 26 points and 6 rebounds and freshman guard Zycheus Dobbs added 13.

Tanner Moats led Grafton with 12 points and Blake Moore & Ryan Maier each added 10.

Fairmont Senior is slated to host Lincoln in the region final on Tuesday while Grafton will travel to Robert C. Byrd. The Flying Eagles and the Cougars did not play on Friday due to COVID-19, with RCB claiming the win via forfeit.

