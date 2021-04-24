Gold Team Wins Thrilling WVU Spring Game, 39-38 in OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gold team won WVU’s spring game in thrilling fashion, 39-38 in overtime.

Gold quarterback Jarret Doege completed 10 of 14 passes for 79 yards and a rushing touchdown. Garrett Greene led the blue offense going 8 of 16 through the air for 103 yards and an interception. Freshman Will “Goose” Crowder completed 3 of 4 passes for 66 yards and a 65-yard touchdown to Sam Brown for the blue team as well.

A’Varius Sparrow led the Mountaineer backfield with 50 yards on eight carries. Freshmen Darryl Porter Jr. and Avery Wilcox each recorded interceptions in the game.

The game was tied 38-38 after regulation. In overtime, the contest was decided by a big man one-on-one challenge. Gold team defensive lineman Brayden Dudley broke up a pass to blue team offensive lineman and Bridgeport alum Noah Drummond to secure the victory. 8,312 fans were in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers will now prepare for their fall season which begins Sept. 4 at Maryland.

The team and coaches also gave out spring season awards. Winner are listed below.

Juice Award: Offense: Garrett Greene, Defense: Eddie Watkins Jr.

Love to Practice (Attitude) Award: Offense: Zach Frazier, Defense: Nicktroy Fortune, Special Teams: J.P. Hadley

Perfect Effort: Offense: Mike O’Laughlin, Defense: Edward Vesterinen

Outstanding Walk-On Award: Offense: Nick Malone, Tyler Connelly; Defense: Drew Joseph

Most Improved First-Year Player: Offense: Jordan White, Garrett Greene, Reese Smith; Defense: Lanell Carr, Jackie Matthews, Taurus Simmons

Most Improved Overall: Offense: Tony Mathis Jr., Parker Moorer; Defense: Akheem Mesidor, VanDarius Cowan

Scout Special Teams Award: Naim Muhammad

Most Productive Player: Offense: Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale; Defense: Dante Stills; Special Teams: Malachi Ruffin

