Habitat for Humanity holds their Spring Fling event

Habitat for Humanity holds their first Spring Fling
Habitat for Humanity holds their first Spring Fling(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity held their first Spring Fling event at their Restore in Morgantown.

Manager of Restore, Shaun Peggs shared they held the event to get people outside and educate them about their mission.

“We’re trying to raise money and awareness. So that people don’t have to throw their unused items to the landfill. They’re donated here to Restore,” he said.

The proceeds from Restore go back to families in the community.

Peggs said, the store was always accepting donations and will even come and pick up your donation if you’re unable to make it Restore.

Assistant Manager Missy Shell shared they take paint.

Shell said, the paint must be five years or newer and have never been frozen. The can must also be at least three quarters of the way full. They will only accept latex paint.

She mixed up the paint in the store and created her own color combinations as well.

However, Habitat for Humanity’s main mission was to provide affordable homes for families struggling in the area.

