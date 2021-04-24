Healing Through Music held to raise Child Abuse Prevention Awareness

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Centers Against Violence held the 20 Annual Healing Through Music concert to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Multiple local musicians performed at the concert to show their support for the cause.

Prevention Education Specialist with the Centers Against Violence, Tekoa Jones hoped the concert would give an opportunity for community members to enjoy music and learn more about their organization.

“Make everyone aware of what we are doing. We are still working. Still helping survivors everyday. We are here to listen and we do believe you,” she said.

Jones said, outside this event the organization offers prevention programs that can be taught in schools or in the workplace. These programs are to teach others about abuse and violence.

Centers Against Violence also offer a safe haven and safe planning to help indiviuals get out of dangerous situations.

Jones shared there were 14 domestic violence shelters in the state of West Virginia.

