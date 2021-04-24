Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started out with some nice, dry conditions. But tonight, rain is in the area. The rain is coming from a low-pressure system to the south of us, which has brought severe thunderstorms to the Deep South. We won’t see any of that here, but the widespread system will bring rain tonight, so keep that umbrella with you. Some patches of rain might be heavy at times, so take it slow on those roads if you need to. The rain sticks around until at least 5 to 6 AM tomorrow. We’ll see between 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain from this system. By tomorrow afternoon, highs will be in the low-60s, with mostly cloudy conditions. A few afternoon showers are possible, but by nightfall, they’re gone. A chance of frost is possible on Sunday night, due to lows being in the upper-30s. Then heading into next week, a change in upper-level patterns, combined with increased southerly winds and high-pressure systems, will bring highs in the 60s for Monday and the 70s and 80s on Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine for both days, so break out the sunglasses and shorts. Later in the week, another system will bring plenty of rain showers into the area, some of which might be heavy at times, so we’ll be watching this setup carefully.

Tonight: Plenty of rain showers are moving into the area tonight, so keep that umbrella with you. The rain starts dying down after 3 AM, with the mountain rain leaving before 7 AM. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: A few mountain showers and drizzle in the early-morning hours, but by the late-morning, we get a break. A mix of Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with High: 62.

Monday: Temperatures will be much more seasonable, in the mid-60s at least. Skies will be mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Break out the sunglasses! High: 66.

Tuesday: Break out the shorts, because we’ll have lots of warm air coming into the area. Highs will be much warmer-than-average, with a mix of Sun and clouds. Definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather. High: 81.

