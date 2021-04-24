McKinney buzzer beater lifts Ritchie over St Marys, 39-37

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the game knotted at 37, senior guard Graden McKinney hit a baseline buzzer beater to lift Ritchie over St. Mary, 39-37.

The Rebels win the Class AA Region I Section I final and will host Wirt County on Thursday, one win away from their first trip to states in school history.

McKinney had 17 points and Blaine Bowie added 7.

