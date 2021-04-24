Advertisement

Morgantown Home Show helping region’s small businesses

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The region’s Home Show organized by the North Central West Virginia Home Builders’ Association is showcasing small businesses in the area.

It’s a home improvement and backyard expo that brings the area’s residential product and service providers together in one place to sell.

Chris Ilardi the home show chairman tells me if you want answers about your home fix-up needs. There is no other place to be.

“Builders, suppliers, remodelers, people you might want to talk to about putting in a pool, want to redo your garden, you need to fix your roof.”

Amber Sutfin says she owns an online mobile pet store.

“Events like this help small businesses get out and promote ourselves. A lot of us don’t have brick and mortar stores so we’re relying on events like this to drive people to our website,”

The event is held at the hazel and J.W. Ruby community center and normally it happens in march. But because of covid, things got pushed back.

Ilardi said covid has made things pricey and sparse.

“...Especially with the volatility of our industry right now, prices have just gotten crazy...Woods hard to find, prices of plywood have gone up almost 140% in the last 6 months.”

Sutfin said you should come. She said if you are in the home business this is the place.

“Especially with the craziness of 2020 a lot of these events were canceled so finally the opportunity to get out and do what we love to do which is to meet people and share our products...We’re able to do that,” said Sutfin.

The home show will continue through the weekend starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Boggs found guilty in the death of Keaton Boggs
Jury finds Michelle Boggs guilty of death by parent or guardian
Reported shooting at GoMart in Clarksburg
Police: Shooting at Clarksburg gas station, no injuries reported
Coronavirus in West Virginia
The DHHR reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths in WV
Tony Edwin Thomas
Philippi man charged with strangulation after police say he choked a woman until she lost consciousness
Governor Justice signs bills
Governor Justice signs bills, including requiring the training of officers responding to those with autism

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Bane Board Co.
New skate and snow board shop opens
Dwayne Johnson and family test positive for COVID-19. STAR MAX File Photo: 12/4/19 Dwayne...
The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth: August 11, 2020