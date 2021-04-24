Morgantown Home Show helping region’s small businesses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The region’s Home Show organized by the North Central West Virginia Home Builders’ Association is showcasing small businesses in the area.

It’s a home improvement and backyard expo that brings the area’s residential product and service providers together in one place to sell.

Chris Ilardi the home show chairman tells me if you want answers about your home fix-up needs. There is no other place to be.

“Builders, suppliers, remodelers, people you might want to talk to about putting in a pool, want to redo your garden, you need to fix your roof.”

Amber Sutfin says she owns an online mobile pet store.

“Events like this help small businesses get out and promote ourselves. A lot of us don’t have brick and mortar stores so we’re relying on events like this to drive people to our website,”

The event is held at the hazel and J.W. Ruby community center and normally it happens in march. But because of covid, things got pushed back.

Ilardi said covid has made things pricey and sparse.

“...Especially with the volatility of our industry right now, prices have just gotten crazy...Woods hard to find, prices of plywood have gone up almost 140% in the last 6 months.”

Sutfin said you should come. She said if you are in the home business this is the place.

“Especially with the craziness of 2020 a lot of these events were canceled so finally the opportunity to get out and do what we love to do which is to meet people and share our products...We’re able to do that,” said Sutfin.

The home show will continue through the weekend starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.