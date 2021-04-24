Morgantown thumps Wheeling Park, 64-29 to win section championship
AAAA Region I Section I final
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alec Poland had a team best 17 points and Xavier Pryor added 14 as Morgantown rolled by Wheeling Park, 64-29.
Mohigans win the Region I Section I final and will host Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday for a ticket to Charleston on the line.
Avery Lee had 20 points for the Patriots.
