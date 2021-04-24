Steven Ray Ketterman, 55, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life suddenly Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg.Steve was born on Monday, September 6, 1965, in Elkins a son of the late Earl Ketterman and Nancy Eva Leary Chenoweth. On August 16, 1986, in Valley Bend, he was married to the former Lisa Michelle Corley, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-four years of marriage.Left to cherish Steve’s memory is his mother and father-in-law, Patty and Rich Tryon of Mill Creek, an uncle, Roy “Buck” Ketterman and wife, Kathy, of Elkins, his brother-in-law, Todd Corley and wife, Becky, of Huttonsville, his nephew, Josiah, and his niece, Jessie, and many special nieces and nephews that called him “Uncle Steve” or “Uncle Bubba”.Preceding Steve in death besides his parents was his father-in-law, Harry Corley.Steve was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1983. Along with his wife Lisa, he was the owner and operator of Ketterman Creations. In fact, he and Lisa were an inseparable duo that worked, hunted, and spent their lives together. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg area. He was a very passionate Christian that used any opportunity to share the love of Jesus with others. He also loved playing Santa Claus along with his “Mrs. Claus”. He used this as a ministry tool as well. He enjoyed the children and seeing them smile and feeling their love and hope during the Christmas season.Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 11pm until 2pm, the funeral hour. Pastors Harold and Deborah Swecker will officiate, and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery at Huttonsville.

