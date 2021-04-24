Advertisement

The DHHR reports 375 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths in WV

The WV DHHR is reporting 375 new COVID-19 cases.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 375 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

It brings the total count to 151,068.

A total of 697,543 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 553,705 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

The DHHR also reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2817.

Health officials confirm the deaths of an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 45-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 66-year old male from Marion County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and send them our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,366), Berkeley (11,849), Boone (1,922), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,135), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,324), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,247), Greenbrier (2,680), Hampshire (1,739), Hancock (2,731), Hardy (1,458), Harrison (5,488), Jackson (1,945), Jefferson (4,430), Kanawha (14,339), Lewis (1,145), Lincoln (1,422), Logan (2,991), Marion (4,233), Marshall (3,317), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,519), Mercer (4,616), Mineral (2,794), Mingo (2,451), Monongalia (9,015), Monroe (1,090), Morgan (1,101), Nicholas (1,541), Ohio (4,085), Pendleton (694), Pleasants (846), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,830), Putnam (4,877), Raleigh (6,368), Randolph (2,505), Ritchie (670), Roane (590), Summers (774), Taylor (1,205), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,831), Wayne (2,849), Webster (458), Wetzel (1,244), Wirt (384), Wood (7,620), Wyoming (1,947).

