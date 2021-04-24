Thelma Augustine Tucker, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 29, 1934, in Buckhannon; the daughter of the late Clark and Anna (Kimble) Fletcher.Thelma was a restaurant manager for the Bridgeport Airport for many years. She was an avid quilter and loved crossword puzzles. Thelma also loved to go to garage sales. Thelma is survived by her son, Raymond Tommy Tucker and his wife, Patricia of Fairmont; her daughter, Susan Moore and her husband, Dave of Cleveland, Ohio; her grandchildren, Michael Davis, Heather Henderson, Donna Tucker, Katie Tucker, Anna Tucker, Jennifer Moore, Kathleen Modory and Sarah Richardson; several great grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline Montgomery. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sidney Tucker, who died on March 25, 1996; her son, Craig Tucker; her sister, Gertrude Fletcher; her brother, Claude Fletcher. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Othie Kimble, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.