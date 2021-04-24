WVU Edges Kansas State in 11-Inning Thriller, 4-3

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WDTV) - WVU scored the go-ahead run on a Kansas State error in the top of the 11th to down the Wildcats, 4-3 in 11 innings.

Nathan Blasick came in to pinch hit for the Mountaineers and reached on an error by the shortstop to score Matt McCormick. Jacob Watters earned the win on the mound for WVU throwing the final three innings scoreless with six strikeouts. McCormick went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 15-16 overall and 6-7 in Big 12 play. The teams will meet tomorrow for game two of the series at 5 p.m.

