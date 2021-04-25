DHHR: 314 new cases, 4 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -There are 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths being reported Sunday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The agency reports 2,673,838 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,382 total cases.

Statewide the DHHR reports 2821 total deaths.

The newly reported deaths include a 63-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 43-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old female from Raleigh County and a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County.

There are 7157 current active cases and 314 new cases received in the last 24 hours

699,338 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 557,644 are fully vaccinated.

“We remember today the unique burden the pandemic has placed upon children who have suffered loss of a family member,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must do all we can to support them and keep them safe.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,368), Berkeley (11,877), Boone (1,928), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,138), Cabell (8,677), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,328), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,691), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,732), Hardy (1,461), Harrison (5,506), Jackson (1,951), Jefferson (4,445), Kanawha (14,390), Lewis (1,146), Lincoln (1,421), Logan (2,994), Marion (4,244), Marshall (3,322), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,525), Mercer (4,625), Mineral (2,797), Mingo (2,457), Monongalia (9,027), Monroe (1,094), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,547), Ohio (4,097), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,832), Putnam (4,896), Raleigh (6,390), Randolph (2,508), Ritchie (673), Roane (591), Summers (774), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,833), Wayne (2,851), Webster (459), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (384), Wood (7,626), Wyoming (1,949).

