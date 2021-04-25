Advertisement

Errors Plague WVU at Kansas State, 5-2

Teams will meet in series rubber match Sunday at 2 p.m.
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WDTV) - WVU made four errors and was held to four hits in a 5-2 loss to Kansas State.

The Mountaineers scored their lone runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Mikey Kluska and Hudson Byorick scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning. Starting pitcher Jake Carr took the loss for West Virginia allowing three earned runs through 3.1 innings.

With the loss, WVU drops to 15-17 overall and 6-8 in Big 12 play. The two teams will meet Sunday in the series rubber match at 2 p.m.

