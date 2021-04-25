Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 25, 2021

Chilly Temperatures Tonight, Warming Up For The Start of The Week, Then Expect Rain Later In The Week!
Watches and Warnings as of April 25, 2021.
Watches and Warnings as of April 25, 2021.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last night’s southerly low-pressure system brought plenty of rain into our area, with most areas seeing between 0.4 to 0.8 inches of rain. Today was cloudy but mostly dry, as that system has moved eastward. Tonight, a high-pressure system will clear out skies, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-30s in some areas. Because the clear skies and cold temperatures could produce frost, which can kill sensitive plants, a Frost Advisory is in effect for most of North-Central WV, with parts of Randolph County under a Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM tomorrow morning. Keep an eye on your plants tonight, and protect them from the cold. Tomorrow afternoon, we warm up into the more-seasonable mid-60, with plenty of sunshine expected. Tuesday will be even warmer still, with highs in the upper-70s, even breaking 80 in some areas, so break out the shorts and sunglasses. Later in the week, a frontal boundary will first bring clouds and convective shower chances on Wednesday, with more rain showers coming in on Thursday and Friday. The rain then stops Friday night. Some showers might be heavy at times, so we’ll be watching this carefully.

Tonight: Skies will start out partly cloudy, then we’ll see mostly clear skies. This will cause temperatures to drop into the mid-30s, which could produce some frost. Grab a coat tonight, and keep an eye on your plants. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine is expected, so break out the sunglasses. Winds will be light as well, with highs in the seasonable 60s, so definitely enjoy the nice weather. High: 67.

Tuesday: A few more clouds rolling in, perhaps even blocking the Sun at times. Other than that, expect much warmer-than-average temperatures, and some nice weather overall. Go out and enjoy the nice weather while you can. Just drink some water while you do. High: 81.

Wednesday: Still warmer-than-average highs, but a lot more cloud cover is expected. We might even see a few rain showers forming, so you might want an umbrella. High: 80.

