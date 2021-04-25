Motorcyclist flown to hospital after accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday, according to officials.

On Friday just before 4 pm, the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County EMS were dispatched to a reported motorcycle accident with injuries and a fire, according to a Facebook post from the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found one motorcyclist down and a working motorcycle fire. EMS at the scene assessed the patient and alerted Air Evac Lifeteam to transport the patient to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The motorcyclist’s condition is not known at this time.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

