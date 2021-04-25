North Marion Falls Short in Section Championship to Wheeling Central Catholic, 53-39
Huskies play at Hampshire Tuesday night in regional final
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion fell short in the Class AAA Region I Section final to Wheeling Central Catholic, 53-39.
The Huskies will play at Hampshire in the Region I Co-Finals Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The winner earns a spot in the Class AAA State Tournament.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.