4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A four-year-old Fairmont boy is recovering after being run over by a large farm tractor at his family’s camp.

Colin’s parents Andrew and Jenn Curtis said they were tending to the fields at their camp, Away at Ara on Friday when the accident happened. Jenn said that Andrew was on the tractor and Colin was playing in the field. “Next thing I know, dads running at me screaming my name with Colin in his arms,” Jenn said.

Colin was airlifted from the field to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he has since been released.

Colin’s dad Andrew is retired from the Navy, and says earlier that same day, his squadron coincidentally used that field where Colin was injured as a training ground to land a helicopter. Jenn says they were able to show a photo of that helicopter landing to the first responders and that’s how the emergency helicopter was able to land in their field. Jen said, “because of that helicopter having landed on our property that day - they were able to come right to the camp and pick him up from there.”

Colin suffered two broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a broken scapula, a break in his sternum, bruising on one of his lungs and a concussion. He is expected to make a full recovery and was even released from the hospital on Monday.

“We have to watch out for the concussion and stuff for a while, and the bones- none of them are requiring any surgical intervention, so we have to watch his fearless need to be a four-year-old boy for a while, but yeah they’re expecting him to be totally fine,” said Jenn.

Andrew suffered a similar accident in 2015. He was hit by a tractor trailer while on duty with the navy, but says that accident is what brought them to West Virginia. He said that he found God after the accident, moved to West Virginia, and bought camp Away at Ara.

The family says they’re grateful for all of the support they’ve received from the community.

Andrew said, “ultimately, we’re just grateful that he’s here with us and in good spirits and good health. We just really appreciate the support.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with hospital bills and you can also send cards to Colin to show your support.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.