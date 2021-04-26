Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We sit under a Frost Advisory until 9 in the morning, as temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark one last time on this crisp Monday morning. By the afternoon though, we will be in the mid to upper 60s, with very sunny skies throughout the day. On Tuesday, we rise up to a high of 80 degrees, with plenty more sunshine and dry conditions. Cloud cover increases throughout the day on Wednesday, and we see some afternoon thunderstorms. These afternoon storms transition to evening rain that continues throughout the night. Despite the rain, we will still reach a high of about 80 degrees on Wednesday, but we do lose about 10 degrees headed into Thursday. The rain will continue throughout the day on Thursday as well, with highs just above 70°. On Friday, our temperatures appear to fall again, but nothing like what we saw towards the end of last week. Our highs will be in the low sixties on Friday, and the rain is expected to taper off during the morning hours. Then, Saturday will need much drier, with highs in the mid-60s.

Today: A day full of sunshine. High: 68.

Tonight: An overnight low near 50 degrees- those plants can go back out! Low: 49.

Tuesday: Bright and sunny, with warm and dry conditions. High: 82.

Wednesday: Still warm with increasing cloud cover. High: 82.

