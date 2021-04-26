Advertisement

Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A junior at Bridgeport High School, Ashton Hughes won her category in the region Future Farmers of America Competition.

Hughes said that she’s fairly new to the Bridgeport chapter of Future Farmers of America, however, she isn’t a stranger to agriculture. She lived on her family’s farm where they had multiple animals including Llamas, Goats and Turkeys.

“I was in two agriculture classes and my teacher that I had last semester approached me in the hallway and asked me if I wanted to do this competition. I told her that I’d love to,” Hughes added.

She competed in the Creed Speaking Competition where she had to recite the five paragraph long FFA Creed. Judges evaluated participants based off of their tone, posture, hand movement, eye contact and correct wording.

Hughes said was a rewarding experience and she would recommend others to compete in the future. Hughes plans to compete in the West Virginia FFA Competition in Cedar Lakes in July.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday, according to officials.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after accident in Harrison County
Life Flight called in after two-vehicle accident in Lewis County
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: 314 new cases, 4 additional deaths
Monongalia County Health Department executive director Dr. Lee Smith (right), helps Dr. Dan...
Under-funded by lawmakers, WV health departments will now lose authority, too
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission

Latest News

Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition
Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition
Coronavirus in West Virginia
No COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday
Road Work Ahead generic
Motorists to expect traffic delay in Marion County
SALEM DINNER
Salem holds dinner fundraiser