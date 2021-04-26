Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A junior at Bridgeport High School, Ashton Hughes won her category in the region Future Farmers of America Competition.

Hughes said that she’s fairly new to the Bridgeport chapter of Future Farmers of America, however, she isn’t a stranger to agriculture. She lived on her family’s farm where they had multiple animals including Llamas, Goats and Turkeys.

“I was in two agriculture classes and my teacher that I had last semester approached me in the hallway and asked me if I wanted to do this competition. I told her that I’d love to,” Hughes added.

She competed in the Creed Speaking Competition where she had to recite the five paragraph long FFA Creed. Judges evaluated participants based off of their tone, posture, hand movement, eye contact and correct wording.

Hughes said was a rewarding experience and she would recommend others to compete in the future. Hughes plans to compete in the West Virginia FFA Competition in Cedar Lakes in July.

