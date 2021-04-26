Carolyn Sue Rulen, 74, of the Berlin Community, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021, under the compassionate care of Whitney and Chera at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She was born in Huntington on December 26, 1946, a daughter of the late Dewey Carrico and Erma Lee Lewis Carrico. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by one brother, Dewey Lee Carrico; and two loving puppies: Cappi and Snoopy. On August 24, 1968, Carolyn married Stephen Allen Rulen and together they shared 52 loving years. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Stephen Rulen; one daughter, Stephanie Stalnaker and husband, Arch; one grandson, Craig Stalnaker and wife, Erica; one granddaughter, Samantha Stalnaker; one great-grandson, Lincoln Rush; and one brother-in-law, Skip Rulen and wife, Kelly Pinkston. Carolyn was a devoted, loving wife and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardens, crocheting blankets for those she loved, and being a wife and mother. Carolyn attended Berlin United Methodist Church and loved and cherished her church family. Carolyn’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Carolyn Sue Rulen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

