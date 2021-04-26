Advertisement

Clarksburg man charged with abuse for allegedly slapping six-year-old girl in the face

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is facing charges after allegedly slapping a six-year-old girl in the face for dropping a candy wrapper on the floor.

On April 12, an officer with the Clarksburg Police Department spoke with the girl’s mother who said that she noticed bruises on her 6-year-old daughter’s face after the girl was in Robert Edward Eugene Stout Jr care. According to the criminal complaint, the girl told her mother that Stout, 29, slapped her in the face after she threw a candy wrapper on the floor.

Police say the 6-year-old had a large bruise on her left cheek, three bruises along her left jaw line, a bruise to her left temple, a bruised left eye, a small bruise near the corner of the side of her mouth and a thin bruise across the bridge of her nose.

Police say during an interview, Stout gave a conflicting statement saying that he and the child were play fighting when he accidentally punched her in the face.

Stout has been charged with child abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian.

