Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A dead dog was found over the weekend wrapped in tarp and left on the side of the road.

The Ritchie County Humane Society tells 5 News that the dog was found on Route 50 East. Hanna Demoss with the human society says she named the dog “Courage.”

She and others took Courage from where he was left and gave him a proper burial at the shelter’s memorial garden. ”No animal deserves to be treated that way or discarded,” Demoss said. “He matters to us. If he didn’t matter to his owner or whoever it was, he matters to us so he’s safe with us here.”

The Ritchie County Humane Society is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-3pm. You can reach them at (304) 643-4721.

