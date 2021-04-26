Eleanor Lea Marshall, 88, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.She was born in Roanoke on November 20, 1932, a daughter of the late John Summers Grove and Ruby Garnet McClain Grove.On May 1, 1967, Eleanor married William “Bill” Arthur Marshall. Together they shared 49 wonderful years before his passing on February 4, 2017. In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by one brother, Gene Grove.Eleanor is survived by one daughter, Vicki Almase of Weston; four grandchildren: Armando Almase and wife, Hanah, of Weston, Aaron Almase of Weston, Maria Borror and husband, Nicholas, of Morgantown, and Caesar Almase of Las Vegas, NV; five great-grandchildren: Kaida Almase, Aidan Almase, Simon Borror, Nina Almase, and Alessandro Almase; three siblings: William Grove and wife, Janet, Carolyn Grove, and Helen Grove all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor graduated from Weston High School and was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston. She spent over 50 years as owner and operator of Groves Market with her husband, Bill. Eleanor cherished her interactions with her loyal customers and forged countless friendships. More than anything, Eleanor treasured spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who brought great joy to her life. Private services will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew. Following services Eleanor’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Eleanor Lea Marshall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

