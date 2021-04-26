Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV)- Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times according to a criminal complaint.

The incident happened between September 2011 thru October 2013.

During that time frame, Vanscoy was employed as an office clerk for the city.

The complaint states over $145,000 was collected in cash utility payments for the city, but never deposited.

Her responsibilities were to collect, receipt and post utility payments to the Utility Collection Reports, preparing banking deposits and taking the deposits to the bank.

The Spelter woman was also charged with conspiracy but that charge has been dismissed.

Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano tells 5News, “a restitution hearing will be held at a later date.”

