Karen Sue Johns Goodall, 70, of Weston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 23, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Weston on March 19, 1951, a daughter of the late Howard William Johns and Mary Antonia Winkler Johns. Karen was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clifton Goodall of Charleston on February 24, 1998. Forever cherishing their memories of Karen are three siblings: Sheila “Janie” Johns, and Wayne Johns and wife, Eileen, both of Weston, and Keith Johns and wife, Carol, of Pine Bluff, AR; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Karen graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969. She then attended and graduated from the Charleston Beauty Academy and spent the next 20 years as a beautician in the Charleston area. Upon returning to Weston, Karen attended Davis and Elkins College where she received a Nursing Degree. She was employed for 25 years at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital and retired in 2018. Karen was very family oriented and cherished every family gathering. In the early 1970′s, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and lived her life by the word of God. While in Charleston, she attended the Bible Center Church and when she returned home to Weston, she attended Berlin United Methodist Church. Karen’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Karen Sue Johns Goodall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.