Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! I’m excited about this week because our temperatures are on their way back up and what a nice way to start it with a beautiful day like today, sunny and warm. Just a few high clouds out there today with some light winds and temperatures into the 60′s. Even though we were slightly below average today, the sun and light winds really made it feel warm out there. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be nice days with increasing clouds and temperatures rising to the high 70′s and possibly 80. But starting on Wednesday, the area of high pressure that had been keeping us so nice begins to break down and allows weather systems west of us to move in. Wednesday night we’ll see more clouds and the possibility of some showers pushing in. Much of Thursday will cloudy and showery, but we will remain warm with temperatures in the mid 70′s. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning we’ll have a cold front push through and those showers could lead to a few gusty thunderstorms. Then on Friday we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions, off and on showers and cooler temperatures. For the weekend we’re serving up some beautiful weather. Either of those two days will be beautiful for outdoor activities with Sunday being a bit warmer than Saturday. Have a great week everyone!!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 49

Tuesday: Mosty sunny: High 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy then late showers: High 80

Thursday: Cloudy and showers: High 76

