Motorists to expect traffic delay in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a traffic delay in Marion County, WV.

There will be a Traffic Delay on County Route 27, Koons Run from Mile Post 0.00 (Harrison County Line) to the Junction of US 19, Freedom Highway starting, Monday at 7 am through Tuesday at 6 pm. Day Time Operations Only.

The purpose of the Traffic Delay is for Road Repair. Work will be performed throughout the project. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

