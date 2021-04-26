Advertisement

Motorists to expect traffic delay in Marion County

Road Work Ahead generic
Road Work Ahead generic(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a traffic delay in Marion County, WV.

There will be a Traffic Delay on County Route 27, Koons Run from Mile Post 0.00 (Harrison County Line) to the Junction of US 19, Freedom Highway starting, Monday at 7 am through Tuesday at 6 pm. Day Time Operations Only.

The purpose of the Traffic Delay is for Road Repair. Work will be performed throughout the project. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday, according to officials.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after accident in Harrison County
Life Flight called in after two-vehicle accident in Lewis County
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: 314 new cases, 4 additional deaths
Monongalia County Health Department executive director Dr. Lee Smith (right), helps Dr. Dan...
Under-funded by lawmakers, WV health departments will now lose authority, too
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission

Latest News

Junior at Bridgeport High School, Ashton Hughes won her category in the region Future Farmers...
Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition
Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition
Bridgeport High School student qualifies for West Virginia FFA State Competition
Coronavirus in West Virginia
No COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday
SALEM DINNER
Salem holds dinner fundraiser