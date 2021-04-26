No COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 289 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 151,671.

A total of 700,260 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 558,785 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, leaving the death count at 2,821.

DHHR officials said 7,157 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

