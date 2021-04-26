Advertisement

Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement

On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two kind citizens came to the aid of a woman who claims she was kidnapped and kept in a Monongalia Co. basement.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim flagged down the “good Samaritans” by the roadside and told them of the traumatic ordeal. She said she had “just escaped captivity”.

The victim told deputies she was brought to Monongalia County from Cumberland, MD. She said this was done against her will by her boyfriend Tristen J. Dorsey, 25.

The complaint states that Dorsey is wanted in Maryland for violent crimes and he wanted her to drop the charges.

It goes on read, “She was kept in a basement, bedroom, at a residence in Monongalia County, and her movements and daily life were controlled and she was forced to remain” there.

Dorsey is charged with kidnapping and is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

He has a preliminary hearing on May 5th.

