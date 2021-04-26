West Virginia Wesleyan College receives historic gift

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The largest gift by a single living individual was given to West Virginia Wesleyan College on Monday.

The college received a $1.5 million gift to create the McCuskey family fellowship program. It was announced at the Virginia Thomas Law center for the performing arts.

McCuskey shared his family’s deep roots at Wesleyan. His life-long passion for the mountain state was a driving force behind the gift. He says with the pandemic, now couldn’t be a better time for this historic gift. He said, “in this past year of covid, we all now higher education has suffered greatly, very difficult and only the strong will survive and this program, I believe, will make Wesleyan at the forefront.”

The fellowship will be awarded on an annual basis to at least two freshman and a rising sophomore.

