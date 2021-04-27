$40 Million construction project underway at Bridgeport residential development

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As reported by Connect Bridgeport, for an area housing market that seems to be begging for new offerings, there is a new development going up right on the fringe of Bridgeport’s city limits. The new Meadow View Residential Development along State Route 131 is currently under construction with some structures going up – a clubhouse already built – and plans for dozens of units in the works.

Former Bridgeport Community Development Director Randy Spellman with AB Contracting is the director of development for the project. Prime Contracting out of Logan is the contractor handling a project.

“This is a pretty substantial development,” said Spellman.

Spellman’s statement is not hyperbole. There is a possible buildout of nearly 100 new entries to the residential market.

“We will have somewhere between 75 and 95 units depending on what we plan to do with additional phases,” said Spellman.

And if all phases are done, what is the total cost of the development from infrastructure to buildout?

“You’re looking in the neighborhood of $40 million, and that includes everything,” said Spellman. “Even if every phase is not done, it will still be tens of millions of dollars.”

For those not sure where the development is located, it is just off the Interstate 79 northbound exit at Saltwell. It is past the Kia dealership and the next road past Joy Lane. The area covers 45 acres and Spellman said 20-plus acres are developable.

“We’ll have a mix of single-family patio style homes; they’re called the heirloom. There are three versions at 1500, 1800 and 2100 square feet,” said Spellman. “In addition, there will be some townhomes throughout the development, which will be similar to the ones at Meadow Creek (located on Meadowbrook Road opposite the Bridgeport Country Club).”

Spellman said the development will have plenty of amenities. The clubhouse will feature 24/7 fitness, pickleball, basketball, a dog park, a heated pool, a gazebo, and a picnic gazebo among other features.

“There interest is strong,” said Spellman. “We already have deposits on several lots for patio homes,” he said. “There is a lot of activity as far as interest in the site and work at the site. Equipment is everywhere as work is being done, particularly with the installation of utilities.”

Although it sits right outside of the city limits, it will have city water and be serviced by the Bridgeport Fire Department. Spellman said there are no plans, at the time, to be annexed. He also said the development sits in the Bridgeport school district.

“We’ve worked with utility partners and they’ve been great from People’s Gas and Mon Power to Citynet and Bridgeport water and sewer,” said Spellman. “I’m tickled to be involved from the startup to eventually the finish for a project in the Bridgeport area. Really, this is a great location on land that lays really nice.”

Spellman said the best part about the response is that the development has done very little marketing. He said everything seems to be flowing smoothly and has been assisted at every step by Clear Mountain Bank out of Bridgeport.

“They’ve been great to work with,” said Spellman.

Spellman said the hope is to begin heavily building homes late spring with some completed by late summer. If interested, individuals can call 304-641-2950.

This story is from Jeff Toquinto and our media Partners at Connect Bridgeport.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.