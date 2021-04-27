Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 27th, 2021

Gorgeous days ahead!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We warm up to a high of 80 degrees today, with very clear skies and dry conditions. This could be our last full day of sunshine, so make sure to head out and enjoy it! Then, on Wednesday, we rise up close to 80 degrees one last time for this week, despite some clouds that build in the afternoon. However we could see some strong wind gusts with these clouds, and they may cause some scattered thunderstorms in the early evening. After these scattered thunderstorms are over, we’ll see rain continuing on and off throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The rain will also continue through the day on Thursday, but we will still warm up to the mid-70s for the daytime high. Then, we’ll still see some scattered rain showers throughout the day on Friday, but we will be much much cooler, with temperatures just reaching 60 degrees. We may also see some strong wind gusts on the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, so be cautious, especially if it’s raining! The weekend will be much drier, with highs above 60 degrees on Saturday and we see the 70s again on Sunday.

Today: Sun and warm temperatures- a beautiful day! High: 83.

Tonight: An overnight low near 60 degrees- toasty! Low: 61.

Wednesday: Still warm with increasing cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms. High: 81.

Thursday: Rain all day, but still warm. High: 77.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times...
Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000
Police: Willmar man working in garage killed by stray bullet
Clarksburg man charged with abuse for allegedly slapping six-year-old girl in the face
Debra Hubert, a nursing student, administers the COVID vaccine to Jeanetta Walker at the clinic...
Once leading the nation, West Virginia’s vaccine rollout has slowed. Here’s why.
One person has been injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday, according to officials.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after accident in Harrison County

Latest News

Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 26, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 26, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 26, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 26th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 26 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 26 2021 12 PM