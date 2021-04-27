Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 27th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We warm up to a high of 80 degrees today, with very clear skies and dry conditions. This could be our last full day of sunshine, so make sure to head out and enjoy it! Then, on Wednesday, we rise up close to 80 degrees one last time for this week, despite some clouds that build in the afternoon. However we could see some strong wind gusts with these clouds, and they may cause some scattered thunderstorms in the early evening. After these scattered thunderstorms are over, we’ll see rain continuing on and off throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The rain will also continue through the day on Thursday, but we will still warm up to the mid-70s for the daytime high. Then, we’ll still see some scattered rain showers throughout the day on Friday, but we will be much much cooler, with temperatures just reaching 60 degrees. We may also see some strong wind gusts on the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, so be cautious, especially if it’s raining! The weekend will be much drier, with highs above 60 degrees on Saturday and we see the 70s again on Sunday.

Today: Sun and warm temperatures- a beautiful day! High: 83.

Tonight: An overnight low near 60 degrees- toasty! Low: 61.

Wednesday: Still warm with increasing cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms. High: 81.

Thursday: Rain all day, but still warm. High: 77.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.