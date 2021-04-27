Advertisement

Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bon Jovi is set to launch this year’s “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series with an exclusive virtual show.

The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens in North America and Ireland on May 22.

“An epic live concert recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen to enjoy from the comfort of your own space at your local drive-in and select cinemas,” the website for the event says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at bonjoviconcert.com.

The 2020 “Encore Drive-In Nights” series included Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica and Kane Brown.

Copyright 2021 Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times...
Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
What West Virginia’s population loss means for the state’s future

Latest News

Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Bon Jovi's drive-in concert