Community members react to new CDC guidance for mask wearing

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia residents shared their thoughts about the new CDC guidance regarding masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

“I carry a mask with me at all times just for the sake of those around me and if I come to sense that somebody is uncomfortable with me without a mask,” said Bridgeport resident Mark Bonamico.

Bridgeport resident Char Ice said, “I think here in West Virginia, fully vaccinated, or not, as long as you’re outside using common sense, then I don’t see why you have to put a mask on as long as you’re not in a large crowd touching everyone.”

“We’re going to open up jobs again and allowing our economy to boom while other states are still locked down and losing to the system,” James from Clarksburg said. “When does the cure become worse than the disease?”

