Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County

PULLMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A community has raised more than $12,000 for a victim of a house fire.

Michele Stutler lost her home in Pullman last Tuesday. She was recovering in the West Penn Burn Center for injuries she sustained from the fire while saving her three dogs.

Stutler works at the Ritchie County Humane Society and her coworkers say she’s an advocate for all the animals in need in Ritchie County, not just her own. Coworker Hanna Demoss tells 5News that Stutler means so much to this community, which is reflected in the outpouring of support. “She [Michele Stutler] has a huge heart for animals and people,” Demoss said. “She’s the backbone to our shelter so she had lost everything to this house fire. She was able to go back in and save her three dogs which are currently being housed at the shelter until she gets back on her feet.”

You can support Stutler through a check to the Humane Society or through her GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.