Doddridge County High School senior battles brain tumor

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A senior trying to get through her last year of high school is now fighting a brain tumor.

Kierstyn Senling found out she had this brain tumor in March, but she hasn’t let it affect her. “At the beginning of March I went to the hospital with headaches, they got so bad I couldn’t lift my head up,” she said.

The high school senior was told that she had a brain tumor known as astrocytoma found on her brain stem. It came as a huge shock to everyone.

“Typically it would affect motor functions and everything because it is on the brain stem, but for me it was just headaches,” Kierstyn said.

Kierstyn says that none of the signs were showing, her only symptom was constant headaches. This means her love to play volleyball and throw for the track and field team at Doddridge County High school isn’t at risk like it may have been for others.

“It’s amazing her strength is unreal. We’re astounded by her everyday,” Kierstyn’s mom, Mandy Senling said.

SENIOR BATTLES BRAIN TUMOR (Veronica Ogbe)

Kierstyn’s strength will continue as she will take on seven weeks of treatment including chemo, but she says she will only continue to fight through it after already having two surgeries. “I’m giving it all to God. That is the only thing that I can say, it’s the only thing getting me through that is giving it all to Him.”

The community has also played a huge roll in keeping Kierstyn going as she says there has been a pouring of support.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.