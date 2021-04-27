Franklin “Frank” Samuel Rastle, 88, of Pricetown passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on April 25, 2021.He was born on March 22, 1933, in Hurst, WV, the son of the late Ernest Franklin Opie Dell Gray Rastle. In addition to his parents Franklin was proceeded in death by one sister, Evelyn Schmidt; and two nephews: Richard and Robert Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maxine Shiftlet Cole Rastle; as well as her children, whom he loved as his own: Charles D. Cole II of Jane Lew, and Debra Cole Moss and husband, Terry, of Linn; four grandchildren: Melissa Cole and husband, Andrew, and Garrett Cole and wife, Rachel, all of Jane Lew, and Chase Moss and Cole Moss both of Linn; one great-grandson, Bridger Cole Williams; one brother, Henry Rastle and wife, Sylvia; two sisters: Alice Taylor and Yvonne Foster; and several nieces and nephews. Franklin worked as a well-tender for Pennzoil until his retirement. He was also a farmer, raising cattle and sheep for many years and later spent his days helping his son and grandchildren with their farming operations. Franklin was a Christian by faith and a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School treasurer. He was also a member of the Farm Bureau. Franklin loved the Mountaineers, the Lone Ranger, game shows, country music, and being a “Papaw”. When he wasn’t busy helping his older grandchildren on the farm, he could be found at any 4-H, sporting event, music event, or theater production his younger grandchildren were involved in. It was the highlight of both his and his great-grandson’s day to “video chat”. Franklin was always kind, had an easy-going nature, and will be missed by all who knew him.Due to the Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions, masks are Required Indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 and at Point Pleasant Baptist Church in Doddridge County from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Reverend Carl Radcliff officiating. Interment will follow at the Woofter Cemetery in Doddridge County.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Franklin “Frank” Samuel Rastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

