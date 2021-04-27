Gondrezick adjusting to strength & skill at first WNBA training camp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard Kysre Gondrezick is wearing a different gold & blue this week.

The 4th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft is in the midst of her first WNBA training camp with the Indiana Fever.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment but understanding that its a process, and just my level of competitiveness and me wanting to just be perfect at all the time... I understand that that’s not going to happen in day 1 or day 2,” Gondrezick said.

She joins fellow former all-Big 12 player Lauren Cox who is a second year forward for the Fever out of Baylor.

“The biggest thing for rookies is just adjusting to the speed of the game,” Cox said. “She can shoot the heck out of the ball, handle and pass it and I am really looking forward to seeing how she does and how she completes this training camp.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.