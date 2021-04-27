Advertisement

Health officials report 177 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 151,848.

A total of 701,815 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 561,927 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

As announced at Monday’s Governor’s COVID-19 briefing, DHHR’s epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, there has been a reduction of 162 deaths as these death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. This update reflects consistency with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting and provides a more accurate reflection of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,662.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, and a 47-year old male from Mercer County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

DHHR officials said 6,965 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).

