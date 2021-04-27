Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! It was an amazing day out there and temperatures made into the low 80′s. More of that is coming tomorrow as well, but expect a few degrees cooler and clouds on the increase. Currently, a fairly strong frontal boundary that is causing severe weather will be heading towards us for later Thursday. On Wednesday, our humidity will begin to increase and those clouds will start developing too. Showers could be in our area ahead of the front on Wednesday afternoon, but we could see the stronger showers, possibly thunderstorms, later in the day and overnight. Expect the front to move through during the evening on Thursday. And like most cold fronts during this time of the year, we could see more active weather and thunderstorms with it. Once the front moves through, those winds will shift around to the northwest allowing cooler air to move in for Friday. Clouds and a few intermittent showers will be part of that cooler Friday as well. The weekend is not looking bad with plenty of sunshine and moderating temperatures.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM storms: High 79

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High 75

Friday: Morning showers then decreasing clouds: High 60

