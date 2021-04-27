Advertisement

Lewis County snaps 18-year drought with state tournament appearance

No. 8 Minutemaids will play No. 1 Fairmont Senior on Wednesday
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Its been 18 years since Lewis County girls basketball made it to the high school girls basketball stat tournament.

That streak is set to be snapped on Wednesday when the AAA Region 2 co-champs head to Charleston.

The 8th seeded Minutemaids will face No. 1 Fairmont Senior at 5:30 p.m. The Maids fell to the Polar Bears by 21 points in their second game of the season.

Second year head man Kenton Bozic boasts seven seniors on his roster that have led his team since the summer months.

“This senior group wanted to do a lot of summer workouts when we were allowed to. ,” Bozic said. “I had 14-18 girls off and on. We started lifting weights. It was a different atmosphere this year. They were all in. You’re going to have a season with ups and downs but I could still see it in their faces and in their eyes.”

