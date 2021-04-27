Advertisement

Lincoln-Fairmont Senior Region Championship called off

Polar Bears move on to AAA state tournament
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday’s AAA Region 2 championship game between Lincoln & Fairmont Senior has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars team.

The Polar Bears, who defeated Grafton in Friday’s sectional, are moving on to the AAA state tournament while the Cougars season comes to an end.

Lincoln did not play its sectional game against RCB on Friday because of the same issues.

