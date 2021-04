BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln defeated Liberty 9-1 in the first game of their softball double header, then came back to win game 2, 10-0.

Delaney Haller threw a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and only 1 hit with 4 walks in game 2.

Outfielder Hannah Ferris hit a homerun in both games for the Cougars.

