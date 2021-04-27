Advertisement

Millions of Americans choosing to skip second COVID-19 vaccine, local doctor weighs in

By Sydney Hartman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Across the country, millions of Americans are skipping appointments for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the CDC, more than 5 million - about 8% - had missed their second Pfizer or Moderna doses as of early April.

This data does not include those who got their first dose at one clinic and got their second shot at another clinic.

The reasons some people are choosing not to get their second dose include issues with second dose appointments, people already feeling protected with just one shot, or if they felt sick after the first dose.

However, infectious disease doctor at United Hospital Center Dr. Mark Povroznik says there is no good reason to not get a second vaccine dose. “The Variants are there, and the antibody weakness that’s going to come from only having one vaccine is going to enable COVID to spread,” he said. Dr. Povroznik also said that choosing to not get a second dose will drastically affect immunity, not only across the country, in West Virginia as well.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times...
Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
What West Virginia’s population loss means for the state’s future

Latest News

Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community members react to new CDC guidance for mask wearing
Community members react to new CDC guidance for mask wearing
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 27, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 27, 2021
Senior battles tumor
Doddridge County High School senior battles brain tumor