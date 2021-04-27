Millions of Americans choosing to skip second COVID-19 vaccine, local doctor weighs in

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Across the country, millions of Americans are skipping appointments for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the CDC, more than 5 million - about 8% - had missed their second Pfizer or Moderna doses as of early April.

This data does not include those who got their first dose at one clinic and got their second shot at another clinic.

The reasons some people are choosing not to get their second dose include issues with second dose appointments, people already feeling protected with just one shot, or if they felt sick after the first dose.

However, infectious disease doctor at United Hospital Center Dr. Mark Povroznik says there is no good reason to not get a second vaccine dose. “The Variants are there, and the antibody weakness that’s going to come from only having one vaccine is going to enable COVID to spread,” he said. Dr. Povroznik also said that choosing to not get a second dose will drastically affect immunity, not only across the country, in West Virginia as well.

