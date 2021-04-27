Mountaineer forward Culver inks with an agent

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer forward Derek Culver is the latest Mountaineer to dip his toe into the professional waters this offseason.

New York City based agency Athletes Sports Management posted on Twitter this afternoon that Culver has inked with their agency.

Based on NCAA rules, Culver has the option to sign with a NCAA certified agent, go through the NBA draft process and return to school next season. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil & Deuce McBride have all declared for the draft and left the door open to coming back.

Culver shut down reports saying that he does not intend to return to school in 2021-22. The forward posted on his Instagram story around 4 p.m. writing “I have not declared to leave school bruh false news.” He has since deleted the post.

Culver is coming off an first team all-Big 12 season in 2020-21 where he averaged 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers have inked two forwards via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason in FIU’s Dimon Carrigan & DePaul’s Pauly Paulicap.

