Neighbor witnesses man get hit and killed by train

UPDATE 4/26/21 @ 8 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who went home for his lunch break took in a horrific sight he’ll never forget.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, tells WSAZ he was almost home Monday afternoon when he saw a man he didn’t recognize in a white coat walking along Piedmont Road in Huntington. He appeared to be talking to himself loudly, and something about him seemed a little off, the man says.

The witness says he went into his house and ate. Then about 15 minutes later, a little after 1 p.m., he went outside to go back to work, and he noticed the man in the white coat was on the railroad tracks by the end of Blair Street.

The witness says the man appeared to be either hunched over or sitting.

Then he heard a train horn.

The witness says he yelled at the man, but he didn’t budge.

The neighbor says he ran up Blair Street toward the tracks, thinking maybe he could pull off a heroic rescue. As he was running, he saw the train hit the man.

The Ceredo Fire Department confirmed that man was killed. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The witness wishes he could’ve noticed the man was on the tracks just a little earlier, possibly preventing the shocking sight.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

The witness gave a statement to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the case.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Huntington, according to the Ceredo Fire Department.

The fire department says the victim’s body was found by emergency responders after the train came to a stop.

Crews were dispatched to the scene by Blair Street along Piedmont Road on Monday.

They say the victim’s identity is not known yet, and his body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Neighbors say it’s been around 20 years since the last time a train hit a person in the area.

