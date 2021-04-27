Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison

MONTROSE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a house trailer on fire.

On Sunday, Deputy Pingley with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Prosperous Lane for suspected arson of a house trailer. The Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department told the deputy that Carla Shreve admitted to setting the trailer on fire.

The deputy says that while speaking to Shreve, 60, she was displaying signs of an altered mental state. She was allegedly hearing voices inside her head that were telling her that “judgement day is coming and everything will be on fire soon anyways,” the release states.

Shreve told deputies that the trailer is on her property and belongs to a man who is allegedly in prison. Deputies describe the trailer as dilapidated and nobody lives in it.

She said that she wanted the trailer off her property so she “used a cigarette lighter, went inside, and lit a napkin on fire over an area of the trailer that had wood exposed,” according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy says he found a lighter in Shreve’s purse. The trailer was completely burned to the ground, according to the press release.

Shreve has been charged with arson and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

