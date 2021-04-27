Advertisement

Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison

Carla Shreve
Carla Shreve(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a house trailer on fire.

On Sunday, Deputy Pingley with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Prosperous Lane for suspected arson of a house trailer. The Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department told the deputy that Carla Shreve admitted to setting the trailer on fire.

The deputy says that while speaking to Shreve, 60, she was displaying signs of an altered mental state. She was allegedly hearing voices inside her head that were telling her that “judgement day is coming and everything will be on fire soon anyways,” the release states.

Shreve told deputies that the trailer is on her property and belongs to a man who is allegedly in prison. Deputies describe the trailer as dilapidated and nobody lives in it.

She said that she wanted the trailer off her property so she “used a cigarette lighter, went inside, and lit a napkin on fire over an area of the trailer that had wood exposed,” according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy says he found a lighter in Shreve’s purse. The trailer was completely burned to the ground, according to the press release.

Shreve has been charged with arson and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times...
Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
Police: Willmar man working in garage killed by stray bullet
Clarksburg man charged with abuse for allegedly slapping six-year-old girl in the face
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East

Latest News

Meadow View
$40 Million construction project underway at Bridgeport residential development
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 177 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
Clarksburg man charged with abuse for allegedly slapping six-year-old girl in the face
Clarksburg man charged with abuse for allegedly slapping six-year-old girl in the face