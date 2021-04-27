Tasty Tuesday: CJ Maggies

If it’s Tuesday, you know it’s Tasty Tuesday! If you know Buckhannon, then you know CJ Maggies, that’s where we are today to try out some of their classic favorites.

This restaurant has a history, and tell me about how this all began for CJ Maggies.

CJ Ryland said, ”We started in Nov of 1992, there was an existing restaurant across the street where Stone MT Brew is now located and was called the Cheshire Cat and it was for sale. So we went to the bank, signed the papers, and the restaurant was already open. So they took their money out of the cash register and I put mine in and I was in business. And I was in business. It was a challenge to borrow money and I remember the banker asking me what’s your background Mr. Ryland, well I was a busboy as a teenager and I like to eat out. So his answer was, well we can’t help you. But we worked out something with the owners and then I was in business.”

CJ is has been running it for 29 years. Do you think those years leading up to this gave you the experience to handle the pandemic?

“The restaurant experience, the life experience more importantly, and tenacity. Knowing what’s happening and what I can do about it,” CJ said. “They get a lot to eat, which is part of the philosophy from the beginning. And its freshly prepared food, we don’t buy a lot of prepackaged, premade, or preseasoned food. We like bold flavors. Woodfire pizza and calzones are popular. We hand toss the dough and throw it in the oven so it has a little unique texture and flavor so its authentic.”

Maggies Choice has chicken, shrimp, and garlic butter, finished with gorgonzola. We also have a wood-fired cheese pizza which CJ already took a piece himself.

